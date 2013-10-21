Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Green Tire Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Green Tire market to grow at a CAGR of 9.82 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the tightening of fuel economy standards. The Global Green Tire market has also been witnessing the increasing demand for green tires from BRIC countries. However, the financial crisis in Europe could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Green Tire Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the EMEA and APAC regions, and the Americas; it also covers the Global Green Tire market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space are Bridgestone Corp., Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA, Continental AG, and The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co.

Other vendors mentioned in the report are Cooper Tire and Rubber Co., Hankook Tire Worldwide Co. Ltd., Falken Tire Corp., Pirelli & C. S.p.A., Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd., and Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Bridgestone Corp., Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA, Continental AG, The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., Cooper Tire and Rubber Co., Hankook Tire Worldwide Co. Ltd., Falken Tire Corp., Pirelli & C. S.p.A., Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd., and Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144650/global-green-tire-market-2012-2016.html



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