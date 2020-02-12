Global Greenhouse Irrigation System Market 2020 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast to 2026

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2020 -- Greenhouse Irrigation System Market 2020



The purpose of the report is to provide a comprehensive and detailed analysis for the industry Greenhouse Irrigation System. The report takes 2020 as the base year and considers a wide range of factors affecting the industry to provide a forecast till the year 2026. The information provided by the report can be used by industry and market analysts as well as by people who have an interest in the industry. The data used in the report is reliable and accurate. Primary and secondary research has been conducted to collect the data. The data in the report has been analysed using a wide range of mathematical and statistical metrics so as to provide the users of the report with quantifiable numbers that can be used to compare the performance of the industry with others of the same type. Methods like Price Trend Analysis. SWOT, Porters 5 Forces have been made use to prepare the report and give a reliable analysis of the industry.



This report focuses on Greenhouse Irrigation System volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Greenhouse Irrigation System market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.



The following manufacturers are covered:

Jain Irrigation Systems

Lindsay

Netafim

Rivulis

The Toro Company

Valmont Industries

Richel Group



Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan



Segment by Type

Drip irrigation systems

Sprinkler irrigation systems

Boom irrigation systems

Capillary irrigation system



Segment by Application

Vegetables

Flowers & Ornamentals

Fruit Plants

Nursery Crops



Segmental Analysis: -



The industry Greenhouse Irrigation System is segmented on the basis of the applications, end-users as well as the type of products and services it provides. The report therefore studies the industry on the basis of these segments. The report provides detailed data related to the applications that drive the growth of the industry. The report also discusses the products and services and their end-users who make a significant contribution to the revenue of the industry Greenhouse Irrigation System. New product innovations by the industry are also talked about in the report.



Table of Content: -



1 Greenhouse Irrigation System Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Greenhouse Irrigation System

1.2 Greenhouse Irrigation System Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Greenhouse Irrigation System Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Drip irrigation systems

1.2.3 Sprinkler irrigation systems

1.2.4 Boom irrigation systems

1.2.5 Capillary irrigation system

1.3 Greenhouse Irrigation System Segment by Application

1.3.1 Greenhouse Irrigation System Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Vegetables

1.3.3 Flowers & Ornamentals

1.3.4 Fruit Plants

1.3.5 Nursery Crops

1.4 Global Greenhouse Irrigation System Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Greenhouse Irrigation System Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Greenhouse Irrigation System Growth Prospects



……



7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Greenhouse Irrigation System Business

7.1 Jain Irrigation Systems

7.1.1 Jain Irrigation Systems Greenhouse Irrigation System Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Jain Irrigation Systems Greenhouse Irrigation System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Jain Irrigation Systems Greenhouse Irrigation System Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Jain Irrigation Systems Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Lindsay

7.2.1 Lindsay Greenhouse Irrigation System Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Lindsay Greenhouse Irrigation System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Lindsay Greenhouse Irrigation System Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Lindsay Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Netafim

7.3.1 Netafim Greenhouse Irrigation System Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Netafim Greenhouse Irrigation System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Netafim Greenhouse Irrigation System Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Netafim Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Rivulis

7.4.1 Rivulis Greenhouse Irrigation System Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Rivulis Greenhouse Irrigation System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Rivulis Greenhouse Irrigation System Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Rivulis Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 The Toro Company

7.5.1 The Toro Company Greenhouse Irrigation System Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 The Toro Company Greenhouse Irrigation System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 The Toro Company Greenhouse Irrigation System Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 The Toro Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Valmont Industries

7.6.1 Valmont Industries Greenhouse Irrigation System Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Valmont Industries Greenhouse Irrigation System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Valmont Industries Greenhouse Irrigation System Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Valmont Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Richel Group



