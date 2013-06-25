Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Grid Optimization Solutions Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Grid Optimization Solutions market to grow at a CAGR of 40.32 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the emergence of smart grids. The Global Grid Optimization Solutions market has also been witnessing the exposure to cyber-attacks. However, the exposure to cyber-attacks could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Grid Optimization Solutions Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers Middle East and Africa, Europe, The Americas, and the APAC region; it also covers the Global Grid Optimization Solutions market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space include ABB Group, GE Energy LLC, S and C Electric Co. Inc., Schneider Electric SA, and SEL Inc.

Other vendors mentioned in the report are Siemens AG, Ambient Corp., BPL Global Ltd., and Oracle Corp.



