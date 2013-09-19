Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Grid-scale Energy Storage Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Grid-scale Energy Storage market to grow at a CAGR of 31.58 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing need to reduce power blackouts. The Global Grid-scale Energy Storage market has also been witnessing the increased demand for decentralized power generation. However, the reluctance of power utilities to upgrade systems in a power grid could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Grid-scale Energy Storage Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and Asia, and the EMEA region; it also covers the Global Grid-scale Energy Storage market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space are A123 Systems LLC, ABB Group, Beacon Power LLC, Build Your Dream Co. Ltd., GE Energy LLC, Panasonic Corp., S&C Electric Co. Inc., Schneider Electric SA, Siemens AG, Toshiba International Corp. Pty Ltd., and VYCON Inc.

The other vendors mentioned in the report are Xtreme Power Inc., Boston-Power Inc., EnerDel Inc., and ZBB Energy Corp.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



A123 Systems LLC, ABB Group, Beacon Power LLC, Build Your Dream Co. Ltd., GE Energy LLC, Panasonic Corp., S&C Electric Co. Inc., Schneider Electric SA, Siemens AG, Toshiba International Corp. Pty Ltd., VYCON Inc., Xtreme Power Inc., Boston-Power Inc., EnerDel Inc., and ZBB Energy Corp.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/142370/global-grid-scale-energy-storage-market-2012-2016.html