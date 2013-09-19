Global Grid-Scale Energy Storage Market:Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Global Grid-Scale Energy Storage Market 2012-2016



Global Grid-scale Energy Storage market to grow at a CAGR of 31.58 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing need to reduce power blackouts. The Global Grid-scale Energy Storage market has also been witnessing the increased demand for decentralized power generation. However, the reluctance of power utilities to upgrade systems in a power grid could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Grid-scale Energy Storage Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and Asia, and the EMEA region; it also covers the Global Grid-scale Energy Storage market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are A123 Systems LLC, ABB Group, Beacon Power LLC, Build Your Dream Co. Ltd., GE Energy LLC, Panasonic Corp., S&C Electric Co. Inc., Schneider Electric SA, Siemens AG, Toshiba International Corp. Pty Ltd., and VYCON Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Xtreme Power Inc., Boston-Power Inc., EnerDel Inc., and ZBB Energy Corp.



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Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- hat is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of these key vendors?



TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary

2. Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Product Offerings

3. Market Research Methodology

3.1 Market Research Process

3.2 Research Design

3.3 Research Methodology



4. List of Abbreviations



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5. Introduction

6. Market Landscape

6.1 Market Overview

6.1.1 Need for Grid-scale Energy Storage

6.1.2 Grid-scale Energy Storage

6.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.3 Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Segmentation by Enabling Application

7.1 Global Grid-scale Energy Storage Market by Enabling Application 2012

8. Market Segmentation by Technology

8.1 Segmentation by Technology

8.2 Segmentation by Battery Type



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