Global Grinding Machine Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Global Grinding Machine market to grow at a CAGR of 3.3 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need for products with enhanced dimensional accuracy. The Global Grinding Machine market has also been witnessing the steady replacement of older grinding machines with new machines. However, the high cost of grinding machines could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Grinding Machine Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Grinding Machine market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Korber AG, JTEKT Corp. and Okuma Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: Amada Co. Ltd, Fives Cinetic SA, ANCA Inc., L. Kellenberger & Co. AG, Taiyo Koki Co. Ltd., WMW Machinery Co. Inc., and Kent International USA, Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/91921/global-grinding-machine-market-2011-2015.html