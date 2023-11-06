Global Gummy Supplements Market Set to Reach USD 48.5 Billion by 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2023 -- The global gummy supplements market is poised to grow from USD 24.6 billion in 2023 to USD 48.5 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period in terms of value.



The World Health Organization (WHO) highlights that over two billion people worldwide suffer from micronutrient insufficiency, leading to various health concerns, particularly among young individuals and pregnant women.



Micronutrient deficiencies can lead to noticeable health issues and a decrease in energy and mental clarity, ultimately impacting academic performance and work productivity. Gummy supplements are increasingly popular among consumers as they provide a convenient and enjoyable way to address these nutritional deficiencies.



Insights from Market Analysis:



The report encompasses 266 market data tables and 57 figures spread across 330 pages, providing a comprehensive view of the gummy supplements market. The vitamin gummies segment is expected to dominate the market in 2023, experiencing significant growth due to their appealing fruity flavors and essential micronutrients.



Moreover, the kids segment is projected to exhibit the fastest growth rate, driven by the rising need to address micronutrient deficiencies among children. Gummy supplements serve as an attractive and easy-to-consume alternative, especially for kids who may have difficulty swallowing traditional pills or tablets.



Regional Dynamics and Market Growth:



North America is experiencing the highest growth rate in the gummy supplements market. The region has witnessed increased demand for immunity-boosting gummies, particularly in the aftermath of the global pandemic. Moreover, there is a growing interest in gummy supplements that target mental health and sleep, as the American Psychological Association reports that financial stress and geopolitical concerns have significantly impacted the well-being of the population.



Additionally, with over 30% of the U.S. population estimated to have metabolic syndrome, the consumption of vitamin, mineral, and supplement products remains prevalent. The convenient and flavorful nature of gummies has contributed to the rapid expansion of the market in this region.



