Global H1N1 Vaccines Market 2011-2015:MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2012 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global H1N1 Vaccines market to decline at a CAGR of -33 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased awareness among people in developed nations. The Global H1N1 Vaccines market has also been witnessing the trend of Pre-pandemic vaccinations. However, the easing pandemic situation could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global H1N1 Vaccines Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global H1N1 Vaccines market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are AstraZeneca plc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi AG.



