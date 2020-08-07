Global Hadoop-as-a Service (HaaS) Market – Impact Analysis

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2020 -- Global Hadoop-as-a Service (HaaS) Market was valued at USD 5281.01 million in 2018 which is expected to reach 75,098 million by 2027 at a CAGR 39.4%.



The global Hadoop-as-a Service (HaaS) Market is exhibit steady growth over the forecast period. The major driving factors and restraining factors are analyzed in this Hadoop-as-a Service (HaaS) Market Report which provides clear picture of what's driving and what's holding back the Hadoop-as-a Service (HaaS) Market growth. The historical data of Hadoop-as-a Service (HaaS) Market is examined in this report in order to provide a basis for predictions regarding the markets growth rate over the forecast Period.



The global Hadoop-as-a Service (HaaS) Market is expected to grow over forecast period that is 2020 -2027. Rapid increase in Technological advancements, Product Launches, Government Initiatives, Partnership, and mergers and Acquisitions Activities are expected to grow Hadoop-as-a Service (HaaS) Market Growth in forecast period. The Hadoop-as-a Service (HaaS) Market is driven by different factors like number of businesses operating domestically, and the business sentiment index all of which expected to boost the Hadoop-as-a Service (HaaS) Market growth in near future.



Hadoop-as-a-service is a type of big data analytics service that requires real time analytics from data such as audio, email, video, data from external sources like internet and social media, and multitude of sensors. Big data management, big data analytics, and big data storage in cloud are the main functions of Hadoop-as-a service. This is a cost-effective technology with minimum consumption of time. Hadoop-as-a Service (HaaS) widely used in various industries like manufacturing, IT & Telecommunication, BFSI, government, consumer goods, defense, media & entertainment, education, and others.



Increase in demand for Hadoop-as-a Service (HaaS) technology in small, medium, and larger enterprises will boost the global Hadoop-as-a Service (HaaS) market growth, over the forecast period. Furthermore, Hadoop-as-a Service (HaaS) is the cost-effective technology which able to analyze and manage large amount of data, with the cost efficient cloud computing technology. These factors will have the positive impact on global Hadoop-as-a Service (HaaS) market growth. Moreover, Hadoop-as-a Service (HaaS) technology reduces operating cost and usage commodity hardware foe reliable distribution is expected to propel the growth of global Hadoop-as-a Service (HaaS) market, over the forecast period.



Market Restraints



However, lack of security and privacy for highly confidential data is expected to hamper the growth of global hadoop-as-a-service (HaaS) market.Also, lack of awaremness regarding technology and lack of skilled professionals will affect the global Hadoop-as-a Service (HaaS) market growth.



Market Key Players



Various key players are discussed in this report such as SAP SE, Google Inc., MapR Technologies, EMC Corporation, Mortar Data, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Amazon web services, Cloudera Inc, and Datameer.



Market Taxonomy



By Deployment Type

- Run it Yourself (RIY)

- Pure Play (PP)



By Enterprise Size

- Small & Medium Enterprises,

- Large Enterprises



By End User

- Manufacturing

- BFSI

- Retail & Consumer Goods

- Healthcare

- Government

- Defense

- Media & Entertainment

- Education

- IT & Telecommunication

- Others



By Region

- North America

- Latin America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Middle East & Africa



