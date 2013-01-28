Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Hadoop-as-a-Service market to grow at a CAGR of 95.16 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the demand for cost-effective big data management. The Global Hadoop-as-a-Service market has also been witnessing the growing demand for hadoop-as-a-service (HDaaS) solutions from SMEs. However, the lack of awareness could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Hadoop-as-a-Service Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Hadoop-as-a-Service market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Amazon Web Services Inc., IBM Corp., EMC Corp., and Microsoft Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Google Inc., Cloudera Inc., MapR Technologies Inc., Hortonworks Inc., Infochimps Inc., Continnuity Inc., and Mortar Data Inc.



