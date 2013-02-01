Global Hadoop Market 2012-2016: MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Hadoop market to grow at a CAGR of 55.63 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the demand for big data analytics. The Global Hadoop market has also been witnessing the emergence of hadoop-as-a-service (HDaaS) solutions. However, the lack of trained professionals could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Hadoop Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Hadoop market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Amazon Web Services Inc., IBM Corp., EMC Corp., and Cloudera Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are MapR Technologies Inc., Hortonworks Inc., Karmasphere Inc., Hadapt Inc., HStreaming LLC, Outerthought, Super Micro Computer Inc. , Pentaho Corp., Zettaset Inc., Datastax Inc., Datameer Inc., Hewlett-Packard co., Dell Inc., Appistry Inc., Teradata Corp., Talend Inc., RainStor Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Data Direct Networks Inc., Netapp Inc., Actuate Corp., Think Big Analytics Inc., MarkLogic Corp., Revolution Analytics Inc., Jaspersoft Corp., Supermicro Computer Inc., Metascale LLC, ParAccel Inc., Pervasive Software Inc., Couchbase Inc., Splunk Inc., Calpont Corp., Mortar Data Inc., Infochimps Inc., Sungard Inc., Datasift Inc., Platfora Inc., WibiData Inc., Splice Machine Inc., Zettaset Inc., Continnuity Inc., Mortar Data Inc., Drawn to Scale Inc., and Concurrent Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



