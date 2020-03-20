Global Hair Accessories Market Report with Industry SWOT Analysis and Key Players Like J&D Beauty Products, Goody Products Inc., Conair Corporation

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2020 -- Global Hair Accessories Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 Market Research Report 2019 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report highly exhibits on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.



The global hair accessories market size is expected to reach USD 53.6 billion by 2025 and expanding at a CAGR of 15.2% over the forecast period.



With an aim to improve the quality of raw materials and to enhance the aesthetic look of various hair good products, companies are focusing on investing in automated manufacturing processes such as dyeing, designing, washing, and weaving. High quality conditioners and chemicals are used by the manufacturers to preserve the quality of the raw material of various products. Continuous innovation and improvement in the product quality and designs are expected to drive customer attention to the global market.



Apart from elastics and ties, wigs and extensions are one of the trending accessories, especially among the African descendants, in U.S. and Europe. The market is driven by increasing demand among these consumers due to their curly and crinkled hair and popularity of Halloween celebrations. Moreover, increasing preference for accessories made of human hair by the Caucasian consumers is contributing to the market growth. The wigs and extensions market is witnessing significant popularity owing to introduction of human hair based accessories, which are of superior quality as compared to the synthetic material.



Moreover, influence of fashion media and magazines has fueled the hair accessories market growth. Increasing popularity and availability of videos, tutorials, and pictures of trendy hairstyles and hair accessories have evolved the fashion tastes among the consumers, which, in turn, is expected to propel the market growth. Furthermore, availability of various hair products such as sequenced and ornamented pins, bands, and clips on e-commerce websites, which are usually not available offline, is expected to drive the demand for the market.



Segment by Key players:

- J&D Beauty Products

- Goody Products Inc.

- Claires; LATADA

- Conair Corporation

- Diana Enterprise North America Inc.

- Hairline Illusions



Segment by Type:

- Clips & Pins

- Head Bands

- Wigs & Extensions

- Elastics & Ties

- Others



Segment by Distribution Channel:

- Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

- General Stores

- Online



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Hair Accessories Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Hair Accessories Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Hair Accessories Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Hair Accessories Market Forecast

4.5.1. Hair Accessories Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Hair Accessories Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Hair Accessories Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Hair Accessories Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Hair Accessories Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Hair Accessories Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Hair Accessories Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Hair Accessories Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Hair Accessories Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Hair Accessories Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Hair Accessories Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Hair Accessories Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



