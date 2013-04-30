Global Hair Care Market Growth, Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2012 - 2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- Global Hair Care market to grow at a CAGR of 6.6 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is increasing hair and scalp problems. The Global Hair Care market has also been witnessing the emergence of online retail for hair care products. However, the intense competition among vendors could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, Global Hair Care Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it covers the Global Hair Care market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space are Procter and Gamble Co., L'Oreal SA, and Unilever Group.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Beiersdorf AG, Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Avon Products Inc., Shiseido Co., John Paul Mitchell Systems, Revlon Inc., and Neutrogena Corp.



