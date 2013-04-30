Global Hair Care Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.6 Percent over the Period 2012-2016 : MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Hair Care market to grow at a CAGR of 6.6 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is increasing hair and scalp problems. The Global Hair Care market has also been witnessing the emergence of online retail for hair care products. However, the intense competition among vendors could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, Global Hair Care Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it covers the Global Hair Care market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space are Procter and Gamble Co., L'Oreal SA, and Unilever Group.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Beiersdorf AG, Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Avon Products Inc., Shiseido Co., John Paul Mitchell Systems, Revlon Inc., and Neutrogena Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



