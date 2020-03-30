Global Hair Tie Market Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2025 - Top Companies Goody, Snappees, Silke London, Burlybands

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2020 -- A ponytail holder (also called a hair tie, hair band, or bobble) is an item used to fasten hair, particularly long hair, away from areas such as the face. This is usually done as part of a hairstyle such as pigtails, bunches, or ponytails for straight, wavy and loosely curled hair, and referred to as afro puffs, bunny tails and "pineapples" for highly curled and highly textured natural hair. Two common types of ponytail holders are the scrunchie and the elastic. The term can also include a fixed tie which is placed through strands to hold specific parts of hair together, rather than tie it or clasp together like a hair clip.



The global Hair Tie market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Hair Tie market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.



This report studies the global market size of Hair Tie in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan, focuses on the consumption of Hair Tie in these regions.



This research report categorizes the global Hair Tie market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Hair Tie market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.



Segment by Key players:

- Goody

- Snappees

- Silke London

- Burlybands

- Kitsch

- Gimme Beauty(Durham Brands)

- Cyndibands

- MariaShireen

- Tiebandz

- Kooshoo



Segment by Type:

- Sports Hair Tie

- Decorative Hair Tie

- Others



Segment by Application:

- Men

- Women

- Children

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. HAIR TIE Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. HAIR TIE Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. HAIR TIE Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global HAIR TIE Market Forecast

4.5.1. HAIR TIE Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. HAIR TIE Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. HAIR TIE Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global HAIR TIE Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. HAIR TIE Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global HAIR TIE Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. HAIR TIE Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global HAIR TIE Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. HAIR TIE Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global HAIR TIE Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. HAIR TIE Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global HAIR TIE Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



