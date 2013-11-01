Global Halal Food Market Will Reach at a CAGR of 4.44% by 2016: ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- Global Halal Food market to grow at a CAGR of 4.44 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in the Muslim population. The Global Halal Food market has also been witnessing increasing R&D in halal product innovations. However, the decrease in the integrity of halal foods could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Halal Food Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, Europe, and the EMEA and APAC regions. It also covers the Global Halal Food market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Carrefour S.A., Nestlé S.A., McDonald’s Corp., and Yum!Brands Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Allanasons Ltd., Al-Islami Foods, MISC Berhad, and Tesco plc.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary

2. Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Product Offerings



3. Market Research Methodology

3.1 Market Research Process

3.2 Research Design

3.3 Research Methodology



4. List of Abbreviations

5. Introduction

6. Halal Ecosystem

7. Market Landscape

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Market Size and Forecast

7.3 Five Forces Analysis



8. Emerging Interest in Non-Muslim Regions

9. Market Segmentation by End-users

9.1 Global Halal Food Market by End-users 212



10. Geographical Segmentation

10.1 Global Halal Food Market by Geographical Segmentation 2012-2016

10.2 Halal Food Market in the APAC Region

10.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

10.3 Halal Food Market in the MEA Region

10.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

10.4 Halal Food Market in the Americas

10.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

10.5 Halal Food Market in the Europe

10.5.1 Market Size and Forecast



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