Global Hand-Held Anemometer Market Have High Growth but May Foresee Even Higher Value 2014-2026 : Siemens, Omega (Spectris), PCE Instruments, FT Technologies

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2020 -- The hand-held anemometer market has encountered significant development over the recent years and is anticipated to grow tremendously over the forecast period. Handheld wind speed meters or handheld anemometers are useful compact devices to measure wind speed and sometimes direction. They go from essential modest handheld anemometers to completely fledged portable weather stations that can quantify barometric weight and give moment hyperlocal climate estimates. Handheld Anemometer is reliable and precise for estimating air speed, temperature, and humidity. Most extreme handheld anemometers are perfect instruments for wind estimation in virtually any setting. They are lightweight, versatile, simple to peruse and extremely durable. They include precision componenets and instrumentation, and are exclusively wind tunnel tested for precision.



Top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to validate the Global Hand-Held Anemometer Market size market and estimate the market size for company, regions segments, type segments and applications (end users). In the complete market engineering process, both top-down and bottom-up approaches were extensively used, along with several data triangulation methods, to perform market estimation and market forecasting for the overall market segments and sub segments listed in this report. Extensive qualitative and further quantitative analysis is also done from all the numbers arrived at in the complete market engineering process to list key information throughout the report.



Segment by Key players:

- Siemens

- Omega (Spectris)

- PCE Instruments

- FT Technologies

- Schiltknecht Messtechnik

- Gill Instruments

- Ammonit Measurement

- Lufft (OTT Hydromet)

- KK Wind Solutions (A.P. Moller)

- Vaisala

- Fluke

- NRG Systems

- Lutron Electronic

- Kanomax

- JDC Electronic

- Thermo Fisher Scientific

- KUSAM-MECO



Segment by Type:

- Cup Anemometers

- Vane Anemometers

- Hot-wire Anemometers

- Laser Doppler Anemometers

- Ultrasonic Anemometers

- Others



Segment by Application:

- Wind Generation

- Transport & Logistics

- Agriculture

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Hand-Held Anemometer Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Hand-Held Anemometer Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Hand-Held Anemometer Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Hand-Held Anemometer Market Forecast

4.5.1. Hand-Held Anemometer Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Hand-Held Anemometer Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Hand-Held Anemometer Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Hand-Held Anemometer Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Hand-Held Anemometer Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Hand-Held Anemometer Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Hand-Held Anemometer Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Hand-Held Anemometer Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Hand-Held Anemometer Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Hand-Held Anemometer Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Hand-Held Anemometer Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Hand-Held Anemometer Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



