Global Hand Sanitizer Spray Pump Market Size, Manufacturers and Forecast 2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2020 -- The global hand sanitizer spray pump market is expected to register a CAGR over 6.0% over the forecast period. Hand sanitizer spray pump market will reflect healthy growth across the health and hygiene sectors in the current and next quarters owing to convenient packaging and surging demand for sanitizers among individuals which enables them to easily move around with it. Latest technological developments and novel designs has made hand sanitizer spray Pumps in a way that only specified amount of sanitizer is sprayed and released for effective germ killing. Pump allows sanitization of even large quantity of chemicals to a considerable extent and at large surface areas for a longer period of time.



Changing lifestyle of the consumers and shift towards the adoption of convenience product due to spurt in covid pandemic will spur usage of hand sanitizer spray pump over varied products like regular sanitizers, hand wash and soap solutions. Consumers are becoming increasingly conscious of the hand hygiene importance and effectiveness of hand sanitizer spray Pumps against pathogens and microbial bacteria. Widening importance of cleanliness, hygiene and the maintenance of good health has become an integral part of consumer not just for themselves but also because of social reasons. With cases spreading and the epicenter of the outbreak shifting to Brazil, Europe, North America, India, life in these regions has changed the way it was in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic worsened, the entertainment industry, along with most of every other facet of life, was overturned. As experts work towards better understanding, the world is shuddering in fear of the unknown, a concern that has shocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in U.S. stock markets. As per WHO's directives regarding hand hygiene, an alcohol-based hand sanitizer spray pump is increasingly effective to prevent the bacteria spread in comparison to old plain soap and water which has changed consumers perception. These pumps are being used to dispense sanitizers in offices, halls, social places, roads and residential places and are an effective means for frequent use of sanitization chemicals. All the regions are experiencing growth in personal health and hygiene market. Consumers in the are becoming increasingly adaptable towards small, innovative, pocket fit and convenient products which will spur the demand for hand sanitizer spray Pump in the market.



The global Hand Sanitizer Spray Pump market is bifurcated on the basis of product, end-use and geography. The product segment is further segmented into use and throw spray Pump, and refill spray Pump. Based on end-use, market is segmented into individual, consumers. Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America and MEA. The Hand Sanitizer Spray Pump market has been further divided into key countries. Some of the key players operating in the market include Germstar, CloroxPro, Sanell UCLA Bruins, GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK), Purell, Soaptronic LLC and Walgreen Company.



