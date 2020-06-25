Global Hand Sanitizers Market (Impact of COVID-19) to Witness Huge Growth 2020-2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2020 -- These days, numerous healthcare professionals around the world are suggesting to frequently wash hands with water and soap to help avoid coronavirus transmission. Instant hand sanitizer is a good choice to use if there is no water and soap available to minimize infection levels from hands. Additionally, instant hand sanitizer is developed with an additive of ethyl alcohol or ethanol that kills 99.9 percent of bacteria in seconds. It also includes moisturizers to decrease skin dryness are some of the key factors that fuel the worldwide market for hand sanitizers. The need for instant hand sanitizer is currently significantly high due to coronavirus outbreak and a rise in consumer awareness of hand hygiene around the world.



It should also remain dominant over the course of the forecast period. The commercial sector, such as hotels and restaurants, has to follow zero tolerance for bacteria and viruses. The commercial sector must respect strict food safety and hygiene rules and regulations. As a result, the commercial sector is growing the use of hand sanitizers and encouraging employees such as waiters, cooks, barbers and food industry workers among others to regularly use hand sanitizers. The adoption of hand sanitizers in hospitality sector is increasing in luxury hotels and other accommodations.



Increase in the coronavirus cases worldwide along with quickly growing number of positive cases and corresponding deaths from covid-19 through contact with an infected person when they are coughing or sneezing is increasing demand for hand hygiene products. Additionally, this growing outbreak of coronavirus threatens elderly people more than children with certain medical problems such as breathing problems, diabetes, chronic diseases and kidney problems.



Thus, this widespread disease makes it imperative that companies develop hand hygiene products and keep pace with the dynamic preferences of consumers. In addition, different governments around the globe are licensing new manufacturers to increase hand sanitizer production to meet growing global demand. A large number of producers use alcohol in their products, due to the prevailing trend. For them to survive in a highly competitive market, too, this is rather necessary. In addition, the convenience and portability offered by hand sanitizers over handwashes attract a substantial consumer base, significantly increasing the sales of gel-type sanitizers. Hospitals are by volume are the largest consumers of sanitizers due to the stringent hygiene and sanitation practices followed in nursing homes and hospitals.



The global hand sanitizer industry is divided on the basis of product type, end-use, distribution channel and geography. Based on the product type, the global market is bifurcated into spray, gel, foam and others. Based on distribution channel, the global hand sanitizer market is divided into departmental store, online store, pharmacy store and others. On the basis of end-use, the global hand sanitizer market is segmented into hospitals, schools, household purpose, restaurants and others. Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA).



Some of the key players operating within the global hand sanitizer industry include Vi-Jon Laboratories Inc., Gojo Industry Inc., The Himalaya Drug Company, Unilever, Chattem Inc., Henkel Corporation, Reckitt Benckiser Group, Best Sanitizers Inc., Procter and Gamble, and Kutol Products Company among other noticeable players.



Some Points From TOC:



Chapter One: Market Introduction



Chapter Two: Executive Summary



Chapter Three: Global Hand Sanitizer Market – Key Industry Dynamics

3.1. Key Market Drivers

3.2. Key Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.4. Future Trends

3.5. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



Chapter Four: Global Hand Sanitizer Market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025 – By Product Type

4.1. Spray

4.2. Gel

4.3. Foam

4.4. Others



Chapter Five: Global Hand Sanitizer Market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025 – By Distribution Channel

5.1. Departmental store

5.2. Online Store

5.3. Pharmacy Store

5.4. Others



Chapter Six: Global Hand Sanitizer Market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025 – By End-Use

6.1. Hospitals

6.2. Schools

6.3. Household Purpose

6.4. Restaurants

6.5. Others



Chapter Seven: Global Hand Sanitizer Market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025 – By Region

7.1. North America

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.4. Latin America

7.5. Middle East & Africa



Chapter Eight: North America Hand Sanitizer Market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025

8.1. North America Hand Sanitizer Market – By Product Type, 2015-2025

8.1.1. Spray

8.1.2. Gel

8.1.3. Foam

8.1.4. Others

8.2. North America Hand Sanitizer Market – By Distribution Channel, 2015-2025

8.2.1. Departmental store

8.2.2. Online Store

8.2.3. Pharmacy Store

8.2.4. Others

8.3. North America Hand Sanitizer Market – By End-Use, 2015-2025

8.3.1. Hospitals'

8.3.2. Schools

8.3.3. Household Purpose

8.3.4. Restaurants

8.3.5. Others

8.4. North America Hand Sanitizer Market – By Country, 2015-2025

8.4.1. U.S.

8.4.2. Canada

8.4.3. Mexico



Chapter Nine: Europe Hand Sanitizer Market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025

9.1. Europe Hand Sanitizer Market – By Product Type, 2015-2025

9.1.1. Spray

9.1.2. Gel

9.1.3. Foam

9.1.4. Others

9.2. Europe Hand Sanitizer Market – By Distribution Channel, 2015-2025

9.2.1. Departmental store

9.2.2. Online Store

9.2.3. Pharmacy Store

9.2.4. Others

9.3. Europe Hand Sanitizer Market – By End-Use, 2015-2025

9.3.1. Hospitals

9.3.2. Schools

9.3.3. Household Purpose

9.3.4. Restaurants

9.3.5. Others

9.4. Europe Hand Sanitizer Market – By Country, 2015-2025

9.4.1. Germany

9.4.2. France

9.4.3. UK

9.4.4. Spain

9.4.5. Italy

9.4.6. Rest of Europe



Chapter Ten: Asia-Pacific Hand Sanitizer Market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025

10.1. Asia-Pacific Hand Sanitizer Market – By Product Type, 2015-2025

10.1.1. Spray

10.1.2. Gel

10.1.3. Foam

10.1.4. Others

10.2. Asia-Pacific Hand Sanitizer Market – By Distribution Channel, 2015-2025

10.2.1. Departmental store

10.2.2. Online Store

10.2.3. Pharmacy Store

10.2.4. Others

10.3. Asia-Pacific Hand Sanitizer Market – By End-Use, 2015-2025

10.3.1. Hospitals

10.3.2. Schools

10.3.3. Household Purpose

10.3.4. Restaurants

10.3.5. Others

10.4. Asia-Pacific Hand Sanitizer Market – By Country, 2015-2025

10.4.1. China

10.4.2. India

10.4.3. Japan

10.4.4. South Korea

10.4.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific



Chapter Eleven: Latin America Hand Sanitizer Market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025

11.1. Latin America Hand Sanitizer Market – By Product Type, 2015-2025

11.1.1. Spray

11.1.2. Gel

11.1.3. Foam

11.1.4. Others

11.2. Latin America Hand Sanitizer Market – By Distribution Channel, 2015-2025

11.2.1. Departmental store

11.2.2. Online Store

11.2.3. Pharmacy Store

11.2.4. Others

11.3. Latin America Hand Sanitizer Market – By End-Use, 2015-2025

11.3.1. Hospitals

11.3.2. Schools

11.3.3. Household Purpose

11.3.4. Restaurants

11.3.5. Others

11.4. Latin America Hand Sanitizer Market – By Country, 2015-2025

11.4.1. Brazil

11.4.2. Rest of Latin America



Chapter Twelve: Middle East & Africa Hand Sanitizer Market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025

12.1. Middle East & Africa Hand Sanitizer Market – By Product Type, 2015-2025

12.1.1. Spray

12.1.2. Gel

12.1.3. Foam

12.1.4. Others

12.2. Middle East & Africa Hand Sanitizer Market – By Distribution Channel, 2015-2025

12.2.1. Departmental store

12.2.2. Online Store

12.2.3. Pharmacy Store

12.2.4. Others

12.3. Middle East & Africa Hand Sanitizer Market – By End-Use, 2015-2025

12.3.1. Hospitals

12.3.2. Schools

12.3.3. Household Purpose

12.3.4. Restaurants

12.3.5. Others

12.4. Middle East & Africa Hand Sanitizer Market – By Country, 2015-2025

12.4.1. UAE

12.4.2. Saudi Arabia

12.4.3. Turkey

12.4.4. Rest of Middle East & Africa



