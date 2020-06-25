Global Hand Sanitizers Market (Impact of COVID-19) to Witness Huge Growth 2020-2025

Global Hand Sanitizers market Research Report Analysis by 2020 to 2025. This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report.
Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2020 -- These days, numerous healthcare professionals around the world are suggesting to frequently wash hands with water and soap to help avoid coronavirus transmission. Instant hand sanitizer is a good choice to use if there is no water and soap available to minimize infection levels from hands. Additionally, instant hand sanitizer is developed with an additive of ethyl alcohol or ethanol that kills 99.9 percent of bacteria in seconds. It also includes moisturizers to decrease skin dryness are some of the key factors that fuel the worldwide market for hand sanitizers. The need for instant hand sanitizer is currently significantly high due to coronavirus outbreak and a rise in consumer awareness of hand hygiene around the world.
It should also remain dominant over the course of the forecast period. The commercial sector, such as hotels and restaurants, has to follow zero tolerance for bacteria and viruses. The commercial sector must respect strict food safety and hygiene rules and regulations. As a result, the commercial sector is growing the use of hand sanitizers and encouraging employees such as waiters, cooks, barbers and food industry workers among others to regularly use hand sanitizers. The adoption of hand sanitizers in hospitality sector is increasing in luxury hotels and other accommodations.
Increase in the coronavirus cases worldwide along with quickly growing number of positive cases and corresponding deaths from covid-19 through contact with an infected person when they are coughing or sneezing is increasing demand for hand hygiene products. Additionally, this growing outbreak of coronavirus threatens elderly people more than children with certain medical problems such as breathing problems, diabetes, chronic diseases and kidney problems.
Thus, this widespread disease makes it imperative that companies develop hand hygiene products and keep pace with the dynamic preferences of consumers. In addition, different governments around the globe are licensing new manufacturers to increase hand sanitizer production to meet growing global demand. A large number of producers use alcohol in their products, due to the prevailing trend. For them to survive in a highly competitive market, too, this is rather necessary. In addition, the convenience and portability offered by hand sanitizers over handwashes attract a substantial consumer base, significantly increasing the sales of gel-type sanitizers. Hospitals are by volume are the largest consumers of sanitizers due to the stringent hygiene and sanitation practices followed in nursing homes and hospitals.
The global hand sanitizer industry is divided on the basis of product type, end-use, distribution channel and geography. Based on the product type, the global market is bifurcated into spray, gel, foam and others. Based on distribution channel, the global hand sanitizer market is divided into departmental store, online store, pharmacy store and others. On the basis of end-use, the global hand sanitizer market is segmented into hospitals, schools, household purpose, restaurants and others. Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA).
Some of the key players operating within the global hand sanitizer industry include Vi-Jon Laboratories Inc., Gojo Industry Inc., The Himalaya Drug Company, Unilever, Chattem Inc., Henkel Corporation, Reckitt Benckiser Group, Best Sanitizers Inc., Procter and Gamble, and Kutol Products Company among other noticeable players.
