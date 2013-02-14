Global Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device Market 2012 to 2018 : MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2013 -- Handheld Point of Sale (POS) devices are more versatile than existing standard PC based point of sale systems, providing greater range of functions and providing for wireless connectivity to the network. Both WiFi 802.1x fixed wireless and 4G / 3G wireless data solutions are supported by the handheld POS systems permitting seamless transport of information to enterprise systems. Transport of information does depend on middleware integration software.



The segments addressed by handheld POS point of sale devices relate to extension of and replacement of standard cash register POS retail terminals, integrated direct inventory POS applications, portable combined remote / on site POS solutions, and mobile indoor payment POS solutions. Products go beyond simple retail sale processing. Products help retailers control inventory flow, combine in-store and back office solutions to enhance productivity, and track customer purchasing patterns for pinpoint marketing. Industry-specific solutions are provided across retail segments. Customer-facing technology is positioned to increase customer loyalty, retention, and sales.



The companies that have measurable shares in handheld point of sale device markets are being challenged by dozens of Chinese companies that make lightweight, inexpensive, very portable handheld point of sale (POS) devices. There is a significant other portion of market share that is at the low end of the market. Handheld point of sale device low end products come from multiple companies in China that collectively garner a significant market position.



Markets grow because systems leverage customer loyalty programs to increase sales. Incentive pricing, coupon management, repeat business, customer service and managed transaction systems all can be implemented in an efficient manner using the handheld terminal computers. Both the scanner and the handheld terminal have separate computing capability to create efficient systems.



Handheld points of sale computer unit market shipments at $1.1 billion in 2011 are anticipated to reach $3.1 billion by 2018. Markets will grow as the retail and inventory process is made significantly more efficient by portable terminal function set including wireless transport and capability. E-commerce initiatives are enabled. Implementation depends on groups of people defining goals together to achieve a common goal. That goal is sometimes elusive. The retail and inventory process is made significantly more efficient by portable terminal function set including wireless transport and capability. E-commerce initiatives are enabled.



