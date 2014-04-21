Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Hard Disk Drive (HDD) Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

About HDDs

A HDD is a device used to store and retrieve data. A HDD consists of one or more stiff, rapidly rotating disks that are covered with magnetic material; these disks have magnetic heads that can read and write data to and from their surfaces. HDDs are very important devices for the secondary storage of data in computers. They are classified as digital, magnetic, non-volatile, random access, and data storage devices. There are two types of HDDs: internal and external. An internal HDD resides within a computer and stores the user's software and personal files. An external HDD resides outside a computer and is used when the internal HDD memory does not have sufficient storage capacity.

Analysts forecast the Global HDD market will grow at a CAGR of 0.13 percent over the period 2013-2018.

Covered in this Report

This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global HDD market for the period 2014-2018. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated from the sales and unit shipments of HDDs for desktops, laptops, notebooks, ultrabooks, enterprise businesses, and consumer electronics such as gaming devices and music players. This report does not include HDDs for tablets or HDDs used in NAS and SAN, nor does it cover SSDs. The report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top three vendors in the market. In addition, the report discusses the major drivers that influence the growth of the Global HDD market. It also outlines the challenges faced by vendors and the market at large, as well as the key trends that are emerging in the market.

Global HDD Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global HDD market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Regions

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Key Vendors

Seagate Technology plc

Toshiba Corp.

Western Digital Corp.

Other Prominent Vendors



Buffalo Americas Inc.

Dell Inc.

Hewlett Packard Co.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

Transcend Information Inc.



Key Market Driver

Growing Demand in the Enterprise Sector.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Market Challenge

Growth of the Tablet Market.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Market Trend

Miniaturization of HDDs.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Seagate Technology plc,Toshiba Corp.,Western Digital Corp. ,Buffalo Americas Inc.,Dell Inc. ,Hewlett Packard Co.,Lenovo Group Ltd.,Transcend Information Inc.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/153110/global-hard-disk-drive-hdd-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

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