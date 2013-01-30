Global Hardware and Software Support Services Market 2012-2016: MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Hardware and Software Support Services market to grow at a CAGR of 3.43 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in the adoption of IT support services by the Government sector. The Global Hardware and Software Support Services market has also been witnessing an increasing focus on SMEs. However, the unstable global economic recovery could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Hardware and Software Support Services Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the America, EMEA, and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Hardware and Software Support Services market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating the Global Hardware and Software Support Services market space are Amazon Inc., Apple Inc., Barnes and Noble Inc., and Blackboard Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Accenture plc, Avaya Inc., CA Technologies Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., EMC Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Nortel Networks Corp., Novell Inc., Red Hat Inc., Symantec Corp., Unisys Corp., and VMware Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the Global Hardware and Software Support Services market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends in the Global Hardware and Software Support Services market?

- What is driving the Global Hardware and Software Support Services market?

- What are the challenges to the growth of the Global Hardware and Software Support Services market?

- Who are the key vendors in in the Gobal Hardware and Software Support Services market?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors in the Global Hardware and Software Support Services market?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



