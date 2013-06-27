Global Hardware One-Time Password Token Authentication Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- Global Hardware One-Time Password Token Authentication market to grow at a CAGR of 9.12 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing dependence on websites and web applications for transactions. The Global Hardware One-Time Password Token Authentication market has also been witnessing the emergence of a unified platform for various authentication solutions.



However, increasing acceptance of software authentication solutions could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Hardware One-Time Password Token Authentication Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, the APAC, and the EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Hardware One-Time Password Token Authentication market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Gemalto N.V., RSA Security Inc., SafeNet Technology Ltd., and VASCO Data Security International Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are ActivIdentity Corp., Deepnet Security Ltd., Entrust Inc., ID Control, Symantec Corp., and Yubico AB.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



