Global HbA1c Testing Market 2019 to Expand at a CAGR of 10.2% by EKF Diagnostics, Randox Laboratories Ltd., HemoCue India, Eurolyser Diagnostica GmbH, Sekisui Diagnosti

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2020 -- Global HbA1c testing market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 10.25% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing diabetes and rising health awareness among population is the factor for the growth of this market.



The HbA1c testing market analysis includes competitive study, production information analysis, applications, and region-wise analysis, competitor landscape, consumption and revenue study, cost structure analysis, price evaluation and revenue analysis up to 2026. This market report involves use of latest tools and techniques for researching, analysing and gathering of data and information. This market report performs systematic gathering, recording and analysis of data about the issues related to the marketing of goods and services and serves the businesses with an excellent market research report. The HbA1c testing business report provides intelligent solutions to the complex business challenges and commences an effortless decision-making process.



Get Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-hba1c-testing-market



Few of the major competitors currently working in the global HbA1c testing market are Abbott, ARKRAY, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Transasia Bio-Medicals, Trinity Biotech Ireland, EKF Diagnostics, Randox Laboratories Ltd., HemoCue India, Eurolyser Diagnostica GmbH, Sekisui Diagnostics, Healio, Diazyme Laboratories, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., A. Menarini Diagnostics s.r.l., Pacific Biomarkers, SEBIA, ?PTS Diagnostics, DiaSys Diagnostic Systems GmbH and others.



Key Developments in the Market:



In June 2019, Abbott announced that Afinion HbA1c Dx assay can be used on Afinion AS100 Analyzer and Afinion 2 Analyzer. This new assay has the ability to provide accurate HbA1c results which will help the patient to get early treatment. This is very beneficial to analyse glycemic control in diabetes.

In July 2018, Sekisui Diagnostics announced that they have received approval from FDA for their SEKURE HbA1c assay which is specially designed for the treatment of diabetes mellitus. This will be used to calculate the amount of HbA1c fraction mmol/mol or HbA1c in the white blood of humans. This launch will help the company to expand their SK500 Clinical Chemistry System portfolio.



Insights of the Study



1. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments, and product portfolios of the leading players in the trocars market

2. Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the HbA1c testing market

3. To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders

4. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the HbA1c testing Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies

5. Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.



Inquiry For Customize Report With Discount at : https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-hba1c-testing-market



Market Drivers



Increasing diabetic population worldwide is driving the market

Rising medical tourism will also propel the market growth

Growing demand for accurate measurement of HbA1c level will also drive the market

Rising healthcare expenditure will also contribute as a factor for the growth of this market



Market Restraints



Lack of compensation coverage is restraining the market growth

Increasing accuracy concern among population will also hamper the market growth



Segmentation: Global HbA1c Testing Market



By Device Type



Handheld Device

Bench-Top Device



By Technology



Ion-exchange HPLC

Enzymatic Assay

Affinity Binding Chromatography

Turbidimetric Inhibition Immunoassay

Other



By End- User



Hospital

Homecare

Diagnostic Laboratory



By Test Type



HbA1c Laboratory Testing

Hb1Ac Point of Care Testing



By Geography



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa



Get Full Table Of content @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-hba1c-testing-market



About Data Bridge Market Research

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!



Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.



Data bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune. We ponder into the heterogeneous markets in accord with our clients needs and scoop out the best possible solutions and detailed information about the market trends. Data Bridge delve into the markets across Asia, North America, South America, Africa to name few.



Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.



Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com