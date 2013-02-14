Global HDMI and DisplayPort-Enabled Equipment Market 2012-2016 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Global HDMI Enabled Equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 19.7 percent over the period 2012-2016 and the DisplayPort Enabled Equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 31.6 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growing demand in plasma/LCD TVs. The Global HDMI and DisplayPort Enabled Equipment markets have also been witnessing the integration of HDMI and displayPort features in a single IC. However, the high cost of production could pose a challenge to the growth of these markets.



Global HDMI and DisplayPort Enabled Equipment Markets 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the market landscape of the Global HDMI and DisplayPort Enabled Equipment markets and their growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in these markets.



The key vendors dominating this market space are NXP Semiconductors, Silicon Image Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V, and Transwitch Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

