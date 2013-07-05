Global Head-Up Display (HUD) Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- Head up Display (HMD) is a transparent screen present in front of the user. HUD presents all the rudimentary data on the screen vital for performing different operations. HUD was initially integrated in military aircrafts helping them glide smoothly and hit the enemy targets at ease. Earlier the display comprised of Cathode Ray Tubes (CRT) which then transformed into LED, which was then ultimately replaced by HUD devices after its invention in the 1940’s. After World War II, HUD devices were integrated into military aviation only. HUD devices were later on integrated into commercial airlines by 1990’s. Depending upon the application HUDs are specially developed and designed for aircrafts and automotives.



HUD devices are quite compact as compared to huge LED screens that are wired and block view when not functioning. This fact is helping HUD devices gain popularity across the globe. HUD is not new technology; it was invented in early 1940’s, which has wide applications in various industries. When uploaded with an appropriate training module, HUD devices become capable of training a user effectively. A HUD device guides a user to take appropriate actions without losing their sight. Thus, HUD devices have a wide range of applications in many fields such as in aviation, engineering, science, medicine, gaming videos and automobiles which are boosting the HUD market.



The high cost of production involved in the development of HUD products acts as the major inhibitor to the market. The technology is still under research phase; hence huge investment acts as a restraining factor pulling back many manufacturers from entering the market. HUD devices are not yet very popular or known to a vast majority of the global population, which has a small impact over the market, and acts as a barrier to the HUD market. HUD devices are vital in the aviation sector; hence almost all military aircrafts across the globe have installed HUD devices in their aircrafts. Any new development in HUD devices would help the HUD market gain fresh opportunities, as most manufacturers have a tie-up with governmental aviation agencies.



Some of the key players manufacturing HUD devices are Delphi, Osram, Elbitsystems, Continental, Shenzhen Sunway Industry Co., Ltd., Recon Instruments, Esterline, Shanghai Cherish Display, Zhongshan Ten Square Display Co., Ltd., and Yuyao Exhibest Display Equipment Co., Ltd. and others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



