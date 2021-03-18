Dublin, Ireland -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2021 -- Health and Fitness Club Market Dynamics (including market size, share, trends, growth, forecast, and industry analysis)



Key Drivers



The growing number of fitness clubs worldwide is a key driver contributing to the growth of the health and fitness gym market. As per the "European Union," the strong penetration of gym in nations including Norway, Sweden, and the USA due to the organizations' increasing endorsements of general wellness. GLL is one of the major leading UK fitness players with more than 250 gyms that strongly endorses general wellness. They have increased their helpful services, such as talks on cancer, wellness, and running a "healthwise" program. This program works with local authorities to enhance health and mental well-being through exercise, including decreasing the chance of emerging health conditions and learning stress, which has surged the number of people for health and fitness clubs.



The fundamental shift towards health clubs for fitness will further propel the growth of the health and fitness club market share in terms of revenue. The increasing awareness among millennials due to rising expenditure on healthy lifestyle and fitness activities is promoting them to join fitness clubs, thus supporting the market growth. Furthermore, organizations, such as Gold's Gym. in, provides lifetime membership, and offers 24 hours service for usage, which has enabled the people to access the centers any time. On the other hand, the high fee for health and fitness club membership will further hinder the growth of the global health and fitness club market.



Health and Fitness Club Market's leading Manufacturers:



- Planet Fitness Franchising, LLC.

- Town Sports International Holdings, Inc.

- UFC Gym

- CRUNCH FITNESS

- Gold's Gym.in.

- The Bay Club Company

- EQUINOX

- 24 Hour Fitness USA, Inc.

- Self Esteem Brands, LLC.

- ABC Fitness Solutions



Service Type Segment Drivers



Based on the service type, membership fees is projected to lead the market as attractive membership fees is provided by the health and fitness clubs. For instance, Gold's Gym. in. provides a special offer on annual membership with one day free trial and offers about 25% discount on annual membership with insurance benefits.



Regional Drivers



Based on the region, North America is projected to lead the market due to the growing obesity and increasing health awareness among the population in the US. Furthermore, the large presence of the leading players, such as LA Fitness Irvine and Life Time Fitness Chanhassen, MN, and many more. The emerging trends like the increase of lifestyle-related illness, impact of social media will further stimulate the market growth.



Health and Fitness Club Market Segmentation:



Segmentation by Type:



- Membership Fees

- Total Admission Fees

- Personal Training and Instruction

- Services



Segmentation by Region:



- North America



o United States of America

o Canada



- Asia Pacific



o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of APAC



- Europe



o United Kingdom

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe



- RoW



o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of the world (remaining countries of the LAMEA region)



