Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Health and Wellness Food Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

Health and wellness food products can be defined as foods and beverages that are specially formulated and distinctively marketed to provide a distinct health or functional benefit to the consumers. The health and wellness food category is distinct from, but related to, a number of other product categories including functional foods, nutraceuticals, and condition-specific nutritional supplements, as well as the FDA-defined categories of foods for special dietary use and medical foods.



Analysts forecast the Global Health and Wellness Food market will grow at a CAGR of 5.49 percent over the period 2013-2018.



The Global Health and Wellness Food market can be categorized into following segments: Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods, BFY, Organic Foods, and Food Intolerance. The market can also be segmented, on the basis of distribution channel into Supermarket and Hypermarket, Small Grocery Retailers, Discounters, Convenience Stores, and Others.



Global Health and Wellness Food Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, Europe, the APAC and the MEA regions; it also covers the Global Health and Wellness Food market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions



Americas



Europe



APAC



MEA



Key Vendors



Danone SA



General Mills Inc.



H.J. Heinz Co.



Kellogg Co.



Nestlé SA



PepsiCo Inc.



Other Prominent Vendors



Albert's Organic Inc.



Aleias Gluten Free Foods LIC



AgriPure Holding plc



Arla Foods Inc.



Big Oz Industries Ltd.



BioGaia AB



Blue Diamond Growers Inc.



Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods Inc.



Chiquita Brands International



Chr. Hansen A/S



Clover Industries Ltd.



Dean Foods Co.



Domino's Pizza Inc.



Doves Farm Foods Ltd.



Dr. Schär AG/SPA



Eden Foods Inc.



Enjoy Life Natural Brands LLC



Farmo S.P.A.



Food For Life Baking Co. Inc.



Food Should Taste Good Inc.



Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd.



French Meadow Bakery



Gardenburger Inc.



Genius Foods Ltd.



Gerber Products Co.



Green Mountain Coffee Roasters



Hero Group AG



J.M. Smucker Co.



Kay’s Naturals Inc.



Kelkin Ltd.



Kraft Foods Group Inc.



Lifeway Foods Inc.



Malt-O-Meal Co.



Mars Inc.



Mary's Gone Crackers Inc.



Natural Value Inc.



Nature's Path Foods Inc.



New Organics Co. Inc.



Newman's Own Inc.



Noel Alimentaria S.A.U.



Norside Foods Ltd.



OY Moilas GF Ltd.



Pamela's Products Inc.



Panera Bread Co.



Pedon Group S.r.l.



Quaker Oats



Raisio Plc.



Rieber & Søn ASA



Riso Scotti SPA



Rudi's Organic Bakery Inc.



Saputo Inc.



Seven Seas Ireland Ltd.



Starbucks Corp.



The Fresh Market Inc.



Tree of Life Inc



True Food Market



Unilever Group



United Natural Foods Inc.



Wild Oats Markets Inc.



Whole Foods market



Worthington Foods Inc.



Key Market Driver



Increase in the Aging Population.



For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Challenge



Threat of Ingredient and Raw Material Contamination.



For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Trend



Increasing Global Health-conscious Population.



For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Questions Answered in this Report



What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/155794/global-health-and-wellness-food-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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