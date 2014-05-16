Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Health and Wellness Food Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering
Health and wellness food products can be defined as foods and beverages that are specially formulated and distinctively marketed to provide a distinct health or functional benefit to the consumers. The health and wellness food category is distinct from, but related to, a number of other product categories including functional foods, nutraceuticals, and condition-specific nutritional supplements, as well as the FDA-defined categories of foods for special dietary use and medical foods.
Analysts forecast the Global Health and Wellness Food market will grow at a CAGR of 5.49 percent over the period 2013-2018.
The Global Health and Wellness Food market can be categorized into following segments: Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods, BFY, Organic Foods, and Food Intolerance. The market can also be segmented, on the basis of distribution channel into Supermarket and Hypermarket, Small Grocery Retailers, Discounters, Convenience Stores, and Others.
Global Health and Wellness Food Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, Europe, the APAC and the MEA regions; it also covers the Global Health and Wellness Food market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key Regions
Americas
Europe
APAC
MEA
Key Vendors
Danone SA
General Mills Inc.
H.J. Heinz Co.
Kellogg Co.
Nestlé SA
PepsiCo Inc.
Other Prominent Vendors
Albert's Organic Inc.
Aleias Gluten Free Foods LIC
AgriPure Holding plc
Arla Foods Inc.
Big Oz Industries Ltd.
BioGaia AB
Blue Diamond Growers Inc.
Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods Inc.
Chiquita Brands International
Chr. Hansen A/S
Clover Industries Ltd.
Dean Foods Co.
Domino's Pizza Inc.
Doves Farm Foods Ltd.
Dr. Schär AG/SPA
Eden Foods Inc.
Enjoy Life Natural Brands LLC
Farmo S.P.A.
Food For Life Baking Co. Inc.
Food Should Taste Good Inc.
Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd.
French Meadow Bakery
Gardenburger Inc.
Genius Foods Ltd.
Gerber Products Co.
Green Mountain Coffee Roasters
Hero Group AG
J.M. Smucker Co.
Kay’s Naturals Inc.
Kelkin Ltd.
Kraft Foods Group Inc.
Lifeway Foods Inc.
Malt-O-Meal Co.
Mars Inc.
Mary's Gone Crackers Inc.
Natural Value Inc.
Nature's Path Foods Inc.
New Organics Co. Inc.
Newman's Own Inc.
Noel Alimentaria S.A.U.
Norside Foods Ltd.
OY Moilas GF Ltd.
Pamela's Products Inc.
Panera Bread Co.
Pedon Group S.r.l.
Quaker Oats
Raisio Plc.
Rieber & Søn ASA
Riso Scotti SPA
Rudi's Organic Bakery Inc.
Saputo Inc.
Seven Seas Ireland Ltd.
Starbucks Corp.
The Fresh Market Inc.
Tree of Life Inc
True Food Market
Unilever Group
United Natural Foods Inc.
Wild Oats Markets Inc.
Whole Foods market
Worthington Foods Inc.
Key Market Driver
Increase in the Aging Population.
For a full, detailed list, view our report.
Key Market Challenge
Threat of Ingredient and Raw Material Contamination.
For a full, detailed list, view our report.
Key Market Trend
Increasing Global Health-conscious Population.
For a full, detailed list, view our report.
Key Questions Answered in this Report
What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/155794/global-health-and-wellness-food-market-2014-2018.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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