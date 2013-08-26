Global Health Ideas Announces Discounts on Garcinia Cambogia Capsules

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- Global Health Ideas (GHI), a fitness, weight loss, health, and diet support products company, recently announced their decision to offer customers up to 55 Percent Off Garcinia Cambogia on Amazon.



Shoppers can use coupon code 1301GARC at checkout to purchase Garcinia Cambogia capsules for $13.01. If a customer buys two or more bottles, they are eligible for no-cost shipping.



The GHI Garcinia Cambogia capsules are available in bottles of 60 capsules. Each capsule contains 500 milligrams. For best results, Global Health Ideas suggests taking one capsule two to three times per day, 30 minutes before a meal with an eight ounce glass of water. Dr. Oz, a doctor, author, and host of The Dr. Oz Show, recommends taking 500 milligrams to 1000 milligrams before each meal, taking care not to exceed 3000 milligrams per day.



According to Global Health Idea’s Garcinia Cambogia product page, Garcinia Cambogia is a weight loss supplement that blocks fat production, suppresses appetite, increases serotonin levels, and supports natural lipid levels. In turn, this leads to all-natural weight loss with no side effects. Individuals who use Garcinia Cambogia do not need to use crash diets or dangerous medications in order to lose weight due to the appetite-suppressing qualities of the capsules.



“Garcinia Cambogia uses hydroxycitric acid extract, which helps with the appetite,” stated an article on Global Health Ideas’ Amazon storefront. “It suppresses appetite by increasing serotonin levels. Serotonin is a neurotransmitter in your brain that makes you feel good. By increasing serotonin levels, HCA improves mood and suppresses your drive to eat.”



Global Health Ideas is a company that researches, develops, and reports on diet, weight loss, and fitness products. The company’s products are developed in FDA inspected and GMP approved and regulated facilities. Global Health Ideas also produces other top diet supplements such as African Mango, Raspberry Ketone, and Pure Green Coffee Bean Extract. More information about the company’s products is available on http://globalhealthideas.org.



Individuals interested in learning more about Global Health Ideas’ Garcinia Cambogia products can visit http://www.amazon.com/Garcinia-Cambogia-Natural-Appetite-Control/dp/B00C7WS8S0 for more information.



About Global Health Ideas

Global Health Ideas (GHI) combines innovation, technology, and research to offer safe and effective fitness, weight loss, health and diet support products. The company’s focus is safety, quality assurance, and satisfaction. For more information, please visit http://www.amazon.com/Garcinia-Cambogia-Natural-Appetite-Control/dp/B00C7WS8S0