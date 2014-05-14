Global Health & Wellness Food Market Research Report 2014-2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- SandlerResearch.org adds Global Health and Wellness Food Market 2014-2018 new industry report in its store.Health and wellness food products can be defined as foods and beverages that are specially formulated and distinctively marketed to provide a distinct health or functional benefit to the consumers. The health and wellness food category is distinct from, but related to, a number of other product categories including functional foods, nutraceuticals, and condition-specific nutritional supplements, as well as the FDA-defined categories of foods for special dietary use and medical foods.



Analysts forecast the Global Health and Wellness Food market will grow at a CAGR of 5.49 percent over the period 2013-2018.



Covered in this Report

The Global Health and Wellness Food market can be categorized into following segments: Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods, BFY, Organic Foods, and Food Intolerance. The market can also be segmented, on the basis of distribution channel into Supermarket and Hypermarket, Small Grocery Retailers, Discounters, Convenience Stores, and Others.



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Global Health and Wellness Food Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, Europe, the APAC and the MEA regions; it also covers the Global Health and Wellness Food market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions

- Americas

- Europe

- APAC

- MEA



Key Vendors



- Danone SA

- General Mills Inc.

- H.J. Heinz Co.

- Kellogg Co.

- Nestlé SA

- PepsiCo Inc.



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Other Prominent Vendors

- Albert’s Organic Inc.

- Aleias Gluten Free Foods LIC

- AgriPure Holding plc

- Arla Foods Inc.

- Big Oz Industries Ltd.

- BioGaia AB

- Blue Diamond Growers Inc.

- Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods Inc.

- Chiquita Brands International

- Chr. Hansen A/S

- Clover Industries Ltd.

- Dean Foods Co.

- Domino’s Pizza Inc.

- Doves Farm Foods Ltd.

- Dr. Schär AG/SPA

- Eden Foods Inc.

- Enjoy Life Natural Brands LLC

- Farmo S.P.A.

- Food For Life Baking Co. Inc.

- Food Should Taste Good Inc.

- Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd.

- French Meadow Bakery

- Gardenburger Inc.

- Genius Foods Ltd.

- Gerber Products Co.

- Green Mountain Coffee Roasters

- Hero Group AG

- J.M. Smucker Co.

- Kay’s Naturals Inc.

- Kelkin Ltd.

- Kraft Foods Group Inc.

- Lifeway Foods Inc.

- Malt-O-Meal Co.

- Mars Inc.

- Mary’s Gone Crackers Inc.

- Natural Value Inc.

- Nature’s Path Foods Inc.

- New Organics Co. Inc.

- Newman’s Own Inc.

- Noel Alimentaria S.A.U.

- Norside Foods Ltd.

- OY Moilas GF Ltd.

- Pamela’s Products Inc.

- Panera Bread Co.

- Pedon Group S.r.l.

- Quaker Oats

- Raisio Plc.

- Rieber & Søn ASA

- Riso Scotti SPA

- Rudi’s Organic Bakery Inc.

- Saputo Inc.

- Seven Seas Ireland Ltd.

- Starbucks Corp.

- The Fresh Market Inc.

- Tree of Life Inc

- True Food Market

- Unilever Group

- United Natural Foods Inc.

- Wild Oats Markets Inc.

- Whole Foods market

- Worthington Foods Inc.



Key Market Driver

- Increase in the Aging Population.



Key Market Challenge

- Threat of Ingredient and Raw Material Contamination.



Key Market Trend

- Increasing Global Health-conscious Population.



Key Questions Answered in this Report

- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?