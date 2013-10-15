Global Healthcare Analytics & Medical Analytics Market Is Expected to Grow 10.8 Billion by 2017

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- The “Healthcare Analytics & Medical Analytics Market (Predictive Modeling, Clinical Analytics, Financial Analytics & Others) - Trends & Global Forecasts to 2017” analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in U.S. , Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World(Australia, New Zealand, LATAM region, Middle East, Africa and Russia. Australia and New Zealand)



Browse 98 market data tables and 9 figures spread through 272 pages and in-depth TOC of “Healthcare Analytics/Medical Analytics Market (Predictive Modeling, Clinical Analytics, Financial Analytics & Others) - Trends & Global Forecasts to 2017”



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/healthcare-data-analytics-market-905.html



Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.



This report studies the global Healthcare Analytics/ Medical Analytics market over the forecast period 2012-2017.



Healthcare analytics systems are used to reveal and understand historical patterns within the data with an eye to predict and improve operational performance. Healthcare analytics is used for both business as well as medical practice. Organizations use this data to evaluate alternative treatments. The outcomes reveal which treatment works best, disease patterns, patients at high risk and evaluates the performance of individual physicians.



Healthcare analytics is mainly segmented into two types; real time analytics and batch analytics. Real time analytics is carried out on the spot and helps in quick decision making, for instance, clinical decision support software with active knowledge systems use two or more items of patient data to generate case-specific advice. Batch Analytics retrospectively evaluates past data such as patient records and claims data from an insured population, which helps in predictive modeling and cost control measures.



The global healthcare analytics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.7% from 2012 to 2017. The growth is mainly driven by predictive analytics and is supported by strong growth in the U.S. and Asian region.



The major players in the market are Verisk (U.S.), Medai (U.S.), MedeAnalytics (U.S.), Optum Health (U.S.), Truven Health (U.S.), McKesson (U.S.), Cerner (U.S.) and other larger players such as IBM (U.S.), Oracle (U.S.).



Scope of the report:

Digital Pathology Market - Slide Scanners (Whole Slide Imaging), Analytics (Image Analysis Software), Delivery Modes (Web Based/ Cloud Based) and Whole Slide Image Storage - Global Trends & Forecast till 2017



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/digital-pathology-market-844.html



Healthcare BPO Market - Payer (Claims processing), Provider (Medical Billing & Coding) and Pharmaceutical (Clinical trial & Contract manufacturing) Outsourcing - Global analysis & Forecasts (2011-2016)



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/healthcare-outsourcing-bpo-market-472.html



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world.



MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. MarketsandMarkets covers thirteen industry verticals, including advanced materials, automotive and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, and telecommunications and IT.



We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

North - Dominion Plaza,

17304,Preston Road,

Suite 800, Dallas, TX 75252

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog: http://www.mnmblog.org

Connect with us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets