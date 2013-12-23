Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- Driven by a strong growth in the sales of temperature sensitive healthcare products, the demand for cold chain logistic services is currently experiencing explosive growth. IMARC Group, one of the world’s leading research and advisory firms, finds that the total size of the healthcare cold chain logistic services market is expected to expand from its current figures of US$ 7.3 billion to nearly US$ 11.4 billion by 2018.



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IMARC’s new report entitled “Global Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Report & Forecast (2013-2018)”, which is the third edition of our highly acclaimed publication, provides a comprehensive insight into the logistic opportunities in the global healthcare market. The study, that has been undertaken using both desk based and qualitative primary market research, has analyzed three aspects of the global healthcare cold chain logistics market.



The first aspect involves the quantification of the global market for temperature sensitive healthcare products into three major classes and evaluation of the current and future opportunities in each of these classes. The second aspect involves an in-depth understanding on the global healthcare cold chain distribution process and logistic requirements for various temperature sensitive healthcare products. The third aspect involves the quantification of the global healthcare cold chain logistic services market and a comprehensive evaluation of its various segments.



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What we have achieved in this report:



Comprehensive Market Analysis of Temperature Sensitive Healthcare Products

Classes Covered: Biopharmaceuticals, Vaccines and Clinical Trial Materials

Focus of the Analysis in Each Class:

Drivers and challenges

Historical sales trends

Logistic requirements

Impact of temperature excursions

Opportunities in cold chain services

Market outlook (2013-2018)



Understanding the Operations of a Healthcare Cold Chain Distribution Process

Focus of the Analysis:



Understanding the various methods of cold chain distribution and their advantages/disadvantages

Understanding the cold chain requirements for various temperature sensitive healthcare products and the impact of temperature excursions

Understanding the various costs involved in cold chain transportation and comparing it with non-cold chain transportation

Understanding the key steps required in the setting and organization of an efficient cold chain distribution process



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Comprehensive Market Analysis of the Healthcare Cold Chain Logistic Services Market

Focus of the analysis:



Quantifying the global healthcare cold chain logistic services market

Quantifying the market size by product

Quantifying the market size by service

Quantifying the market size by region



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