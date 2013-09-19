Global Healthcare Information System Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast (2012 - 2018)

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Healthcare Information System is an integrated information system to provide better patient care by managing essential data at all levels of health services such as assessing patient activity and conditions, record management, hospital administration, billing, scheduling and diagnostic testing. Healthcare Information Systems are of great help in enhancing the productivity of healthcare facilities by reducing medical errors, streamlining work flow of hospitals and reducing operating costs. Various information systems used in healthcare settings are EMR (Electronic Medical records), CPOE (computerized physician order entry systems), PACS (picture archiving and communication systems) and RIS (radiology information systems).



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EMR is used to record health information of patients such as medical history, medication, adverse effects by certain drugs and diagnostic tests while RIS is used to record and store radiological data and imagery of a patient by radiology department. These healthcare information systems are extensively used in various healthcare service providers such as hospitals, nursing and residential healthcare facilities, diagnostic laboratories and other ambulatory healthcare services.



The increasing demand for better access to healthcare, governmental initiatives to equip hospitals with HIS and the advent of innovative technologies are the major factors driving global healthcare information system market. North America is leading the market due to huge potential consumer base and healthcare reforms such as Obamacare which has invested USD 25.9 billion in 2012 to support healthcare settings to adopt healthcare information system across the nation. The burgeoning medical tourism industry in Asian countries such as India, Thailand and China, desire to access better health facility and increasing disposable income are contributing to the healthcare information systems market in Asia-Pacific. The market can be segmented on the basis of its applications such as EMR, PACS, CPOE, RIS, RCM (revenue cycle management) and CDSS (clinical decision support system). Industry experts predict that EMR and CPOE are the fastest growing segments of this market.



Some of the key players operating in this market are McKesson Corporation, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Cerner Corporation, NextGen Healthcare Information System, Siemens Healthcare, Meditech and (CPSI) Computer Program and Systems Inc.



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This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of

Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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