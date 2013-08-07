Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Healthcare IT Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Healthcare IT market to grow at a CAGR of 5.3 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing need to store patient information and use it to provide appropriate/better healthcare services. The Global Healthcare IT market has also been witnessing the increased application of mobile technology. However, the high capital needed to adopt IT systems/technology could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Healthcare IT Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in North America, Western Europe, the APAC region except Japan, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, Eastern Europe, and Japan; it also covers the Global Healthcare IT market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include McKesson Corp., Dell Inc., CareFusion Corp., and Philips Healthcare.

The other vendors mentioned in the report are Allscripts Healthcare Solution Inc., Cerner Corp., Computer Sciences Corp., CTS Corp., Epic Systems Corp., NTT Data Inc., Pulse System Inc., Siemens AG, and United Health Group Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

