Global Healthcare IT Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- Healthcare IT is a collective term used for solutions offered by information technology in the healthcare industry. These solutions offer better data management and secure exchange of health information among customers, governments, providers and insurers. There is a huge demand of general applications such as electronic health and medical record system and computerized physician order entry system along with specialized solutions such as clinical trials management system, data mining system and clinical decision support system. Applications such as Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) and Radiology Information Systems (RIS) are used to store and manage patient scans and images. In addition, software solutions such as hospital information systems, ambulatory care management systems, EMR, HER, e-prescribing systems and patient management systems are being widely adopted by hospitals and clinics to provide better patient care.



The advantages of adopting IT solutions in healthcare are reduction in medical errors, increased successful outcomes in procedures, reduce health costs and increased health care productivity are the major driving factors for the healthcare IT market. For instance, the U.S. government has passed several regulatory acts emphasizing on the adoption of e-healthcare by both public and private sector entities, to reduce the enormous healthcare costs. In addition, the introduction of cloud computing in the healthcare industry has further eased real-time communication and exchange of data. Being in its nascent stage, the major restraint for the healthcare IT market is its limited geographical reach. It still lacks presence in rural areas of the developed regions such as North America and Europe and in major parts of developing countries of Asia.



With increase in disposable incomes and technical awareness, the market has huge opportunity of enhancing its presence in developing regions such as Asia. Moreover, adoption rate of cloud computing for healthcare in developed regions is expected to surge substantially by the end of forecast period, contributing significantly to the overall growth of the healthcare IT market.



The companies such as Neusoft, ICT for Health and Candelis Inc. provide the imaging applications such as PACS and RIS. While the companies such as Wipro and Mckesson provide software solutions such as hospital information system and electronic health records and practice management systems.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



