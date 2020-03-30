Global Healthcare IT Market Trends, Size and Forecast 2020-2027

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2020 -- Healthcare IT market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. this Report analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 15.8% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 375,534.60 million by 2027. Increasing digitization in the healthcare industry and demand for value based care is a driving factor for the market growth.



The rising cost of provision of healthcare services coupled with increasing number of healthcare facilities drives the market for healthcare IT.



Healthcare IT is the fastest developing and growing sector worldwide. The information technology sector is highly integrated with the healthcare to overcome the issues regarding big data management and its safety. It also enables information exchange with security and no change in the data feed. In the health care sector the information technology is used for analysing, designing, and creating the patient health data. To share and discuss information in the health care sector technologies and solutions such as smart devices, apps, communities and software, cloud services are used



This healthcare IT market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.



Global Healthcare IT Market Scope and Market Size:

Global healthcare IT market is segmented on the basis of solutions and services, component type, delivery mode and end users. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.



On the basis of solutions and services, the market is segmented into solutions, HCIT outsourcing services and others. The solution segment is dominating globally due to increasing demand for higher efficiency of healthcare services available as well as new facilities.



On the basis of component type, the market is segmented into software and hardware. The software segment is dominating globally because of the increasing demand for automation and need for higher efficiency of existing processes.



On the basis of delivery mode, the market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based. The on-premise segment is dominating globally as they provide the users to complete control over data storage and infrastructure configurations.



On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into providers and payers. Providers are dominating globally in the market as the number of providers across countries and regions is higher as compared to payers.



Healthcare IT Market Country Level Analysis:

Healthcare IT market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, solutions and services, component type, delivery mode, and end users as referenced above.



The countries covered in healthcare IT market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, U.K., France, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Belgium, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Egypt and Rest of Middle East & Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America as part of South America.



North America dominates the healthcare IT market with high utilization of technological advancements in the field of healthcare. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow with the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 because of increasing business expansion and awareness among the healthcare providers. Japan is leading the growth of the Asia-Pacific market due to significant public interventions in the healthcare infrastructure while Germany is dominating the European market due to the well-established healthcare infrastructure in the region in the region. In the North America region, the country which is dominating the U.S. as the demand for technologically advanced products is highest in this region to cater to the requirements of efficient healthcare services, and hence the demand for healthcare IT is growing.



The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.



Competitive Landscape and Healthcare IT Market Share Analysis:

Healthcare IT market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to global Healthcare IT market.



The major players covered in the report are Epic Systems Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Carestream Health, Siemens Healthineers AG, Agfa-Gevaert Group, athenahealth, Inc., eClinicalWorks, GE Healthcare (A subsidiary of GENERAL ELECTRIC), GREENWAY HEALTH, LLC., Infor, Koninklijke Philips N.V., NXGN Management, LLC, Oracle, Siilo, BigHealth, Vida Health, SWORD Health, NOVIGENIX SA, Lantum, BD ROWA, Bioaxis.com, Ada Health GmbH, Doctolib, Ieso Digital Health among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.



Many product developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the growth of Healthcare IT market.



