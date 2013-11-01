Global Healthcare Packaging Market:Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- Healthcare Packaging market to grow at a CAGR of 7 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased use of disposable medical products. The Global Healthcare Packaging market has also been witnessing the increase in outsourcing of healthcare packaging. However, the sustainability concerns with plastic packaging could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Healthcare Packaging Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Healthcare Packaging market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Amcor Ltd., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bemis Company Inc., MeadWestvaco Corp. and Rexam plc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Chesapeake Ltd., Gerresheimer AG, Owens-Illinois Inc., Schott AG and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



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TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary

2. Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Product Offerings

3. Market Research Methodology

3.1 Market Research Process

3.2 Research Design

3.3 Research Methodology

4. List of Abbreviations

5. Introduction

6. Market Landscape

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.3 Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Segmentation by Category

7.1 Global Healthcare Packaging Market by Category 212-216

7.2 Global Medical Device Packaging Market

7.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.3 Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market

7.3.1 Market Size and Forecast



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