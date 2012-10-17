Global Healthcare Policy Analysis 2012 - Regulatory, Pricing, and Reimbursement Assessment New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2012 -- Global Healthcare Policy Analysis 2012 - Regulatory, Pricing, and Reimbursement Assessment provides an in-depth look at the policy initiatives and regulations shaping pharmaceutical markets around the world. Focusing on the global regulatory landscape in 2012, the report integrates in-depth research into the policies of major international markets with expert insight to reveal the opportunities and threats that the pharmaceutical industry is facing. Clients can use this report for strategic planning to tackle the challenges of developed markets and discover prospects in emerging markets. The report covers major healthcare policy initiatives, regulatory changes and key drug approvals, and examines the myriad of regulatory issues that are constantly affecting pharmaceutical and biotechnology players.
Scope
- The report provides an in-depth look at changes in healthcare policy and regulations in key countries, including background information and a detailed look at the first half of 2012.
- The report provides analysis of the key policy and regulatory changes employed by governments in different pharmaceutical markets and how they are affecting pharmaceutical companies.
- The report contains case studies of regulatory issues that have cropped up in various countries and what these events mean for the industry at large.
- The report includes analysis of important events in 2012 that will shape the global healthcare market into the future.
Reasons to buy
- Be prepared for the challenges in the biopharmaceutical industry that are being created by changes in different countries’ healthcare policy.
- Understand current regulatory decisions or actions and upcoming regulatory changes to avoid unnecessary setbacks in the development, approval, and commercial launch of pharmaceutical products.
- Identify the significant changes that are taking place in important pharmaceutical markets such as the United States, Japan, China, and India.
- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the international markets that are poised for strong growth as well as the countries where market access will be more challenging.
To view table of contents for this market report please visit:
http://www.reportstack.com/product/90451/global-healthcare-policy-analysis-2012-regulatory-pricing-and-reimbursement-assessment.html