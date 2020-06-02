Global Healthcare Uv Disinfection Equipment Market Assessment – Industry Analysis, Competitive Analysis, Covid19 Impact Analysis, Revenue and Volume Forecast Till 2028

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2020 -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of market assessment report on "Global Healthcare UV Disinfection Equipment Market Assessment – Revenue (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units) Forecast Till 2028"



In recent times, Improved cleaning and disinfection of environmental surfaces has become significant part in healthcare facilities. When compared to physical methods or no touch technologies, UV technology is considered as an innovative, practical, and effective extensively used to sterilize medical devices and projected to revolutionize approaches to disinfection and sterilization. At present times, UV Disinfectant devices offers improved decontamination of health care environmental surfaces and have been in high demand since the coronavirus outbreak.



Increasing prominence on terminal cleaning at hospitals and improvement in patients' care, is one of the trends escalating market growth. During COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare UV disinfection equipment have been deployed in healthcare environments for disinfection purposes. Collective demand for large UV disinfection equipment due to COVID-19, and growing threats of infectious diseases is further likely to drive market growth. Augmented incidence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) paired with introduction of autonomous models is estimated to affect the market positively.



The Healthcare UV Disinfection Equipment market is fragmented with presence of many players that operates in research and development, Healthcare UV Disinfection Equipment producers in local as well as international market.



Global Healthcare UV Disinfection Equipment market reports cover prominent players such AMENSCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES, American Ultraviolet, Beijing Ikbolo, CLOROX HEALTHCARE, De Marco s.r.l., Guangdong Dongpin Beauty & Medical Technology, KOVER SRL, LIGHT PROGRESS, Lumalier , Medstar and Other Prominent Players.



Market Segments



Global Healthcare UV Disinfection Equipment Market Based on Product Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2019-2028

- Automated

- Germicidal Lamp Based

- Global Healthcare UV Disinfection Equipment Market Based on Deployment Mode (US$ Mn) Forecast 2019-2028

- Mobile

- Tabletop

- Compact

- Wall-mounted



Global Healthcare UV Disinfection Equipment Market Based on Region Revenue (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units) Forecast 2019-2028



Europe Revenue (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units) Forecast 2019-2028

- U.K.

- Germany

- France

- Italy

- Spain

- Russia

- Rest of Europe



North America Revenue (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units) Forecast 2019-2028

- U.S.

- Canada



- Asia Pacific Revenue (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units) Forecast 2019-2028

- Latin America Revenue (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units) Forecast 2019-2028

- Middle East & Africa Revenue (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units) Forecast 2019-2028



Why should buy this report:

- To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for global Healthcare UV Disinfection Equipment market

- To receive industry overview and future trends Healthcare UV Disinfection Equipment market

- To analyse the Healthcare UV Disinfection Equipment market drivers and challenges

- To get information on Healthcare UV Disinfection Equipment market size value/revenue (US$ Mn) forecast till 2028

- Mergers & Acquisition COVID19 Impact in Healthcare UV Disinfection Equipment industry



About InsightAce Analytic

InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.



