Global Heart Valves and Transcatheter Valves Market 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- Global Heart Valve and Transcatheter Heart Valve market to grow at a CAGR of 11.44 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in global aging population. The Global Heart Valve and Transcatheter Heart Valve market has also been witnessing the increase in partnerships among the vendors. However, the high cost associated with heart valve replacement procedures could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Heart Valve and Transcatheter Heart Valve Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA, and APAC regions. It also covers the Global Heart Valve and Transcatheter Heart Valve market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Edward Life Science Corp., Medtronic Inc., Sorin Group, and St Jude Medical Inc



Other vendors mentioned in the report are AorTech International plc., Boston Scientific Inc., Bracco AMT Inc., Colibri Heart Valve LLC., CryoLife Inc., Direct Flow Medical Inc., Perouse Medical., Symetis SA., and ValveXchange Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



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TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary

2. Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Product Offerings

3. Market Research Methodology

3.1 Market Research Process

3.2 Research Design

3.3 Research Methodology

4. List of Abbreviations

5. Introduction

6. Market Landscape

6.1 Overview of Heart Valve and Transcatheter Heart Valve Market

6.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.3 Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Segmentation by Category

7.1 Overview

7.2 Market Segmentation by Category 212-216

8. Global Heart Valve Market

8.1 Overview

8.2 Market Size and Forecast

9. Market Segmentation of Heart Valve Market

9.1 Overview

9.2 Market Segmentation of Heart Valve Market by Product

9.3 Global Heart Valve Tissues Market

9.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

9.4 Global Heart Valve Mechanical Market

9.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

9.5 Global Heart Valve Rings Market

9.5.1 Market Size and Forecast

9.6 Global Heart Valve Sutureless Market

9.6.1 Market Size and Forecast

10. Global Transcatheter Heart Valve Market

10.1.1 Market Size and Forecast



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