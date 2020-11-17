Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/17/2020 -- The global heat exchanger market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled "Heat Exchanger Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Shell & Tube, Plate & Frame, Air Coolers, Cooling Towers, and Others), By Application (Chemicals, Oil & Gas, Power Generation, HVAC, Automobile, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026". The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.



The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other heat exchanger market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.



List of Top Key Players Mentioned in the Report:



Alfa Laval

Kelvion

GEA Group Danfoss

SWEP

Thermax Limited

Tema India Ltd.

API Heat Transfer

Tranter, Inc.

Mersen

Linde Engineering

Air Products

HISAKA WORKS, LTD



"Rolls Royce's Partnership with EDF Energy is a Major Highlight"



The increasing number of initiatives taken to reduce greenhouse gas emissions will create a high product demand in industrial manufacturing units. As heat exchangers are gaining popularity on a global scale, major companies are looking to invest in the development of heat exchangers, with a view to generating substantial heat exchanger market revenue. In 2018, Rolls Royce signed a contract with EDF Energy for the supply of heat exchangers, aimed at the development of nuclear systems and Hinkley Point C. This contract will aid thee expansion of the company on a global scale. The report highlights company collaborations, similar to Rolls Royce's latest activity and states the impact of such events on the global heat exchanger market.



Regional Analysis for Heat Exchanger Market:



North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)



Major Table of Contents for Heat Exchanger Market:



Introduction

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Key Heat Exchanger Market Insights

Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Competitive Landscape

Global Heat Exchanger Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020

Company Profiles

Conclusion