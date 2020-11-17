Top Players in Heat Exchanger Market are Thermax Limited, HRS Group, Modine Manufacturing Company, GEA Group AG, Cipriani Heat Exchangers, Funke Warmeaustauscher Apparatebau GmbH, Danfoss Group, Noritake Co., Ltd, Kurose Chemical Equipment Co., Ltd, Alfa Laval AB, Tetra Pak International S.A., Sumisho Metalex Corporation, SRP Taiwan Heat Exchangers Company, and Tranter
The global heat exchanger market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled "Heat Exchanger Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Shell & Tube, Plate & Frame, Air Coolers, Cooling Towers, and Others), By Application (Chemicals, Oil & Gas, Power Generation, HVAC, Automobile, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026". The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.
The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other heat exchanger market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.
List of Top Key Players Mentioned in the Report:
Alfa Laval
Kelvion
GEA Group Danfoss
SWEP
Thermax Limited
Tema India Ltd.
API Heat Transfer
Tranter, Inc.
Mersen
Linde Engineering
Air Products
HISAKA WORKS, LTD
"Rolls Royce's Partnership with EDF Energy is a Major Highlight"
The increasing number of initiatives taken to reduce greenhouse gas emissions will create a high product demand in industrial manufacturing units. As heat exchangers are gaining popularity on a global scale, major companies are looking to invest in the development of heat exchangers, with a view to generating substantial heat exchanger market revenue. In 2018, Rolls Royce signed a contract with EDF Energy for the supply of heat exchangers, aimed at the development of nuclear systems and Hinkley Point C. This contract will aid thee expansion of the company on a global scale. The report highlights company collaborations, similar to Rolls Royce's latest activity and states the impact of such events on the global heat exchanger market.
Regional Analysis for Heat Exchanger Market:
North America (the USA and Canada)
Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)
Major Table of Contents for Heat Exchanger Market:
Introduction
Executive Summary
Market Dynamics
Key Heat Exchanger Market Insights
Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
Competitive Landscape
Global Heat Exchanger Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020
Company Profiles
Conclusion