Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Heat Transfer Fluids Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Heat Transfer Fluids market to grow at a CAGR of 7.44 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased utilization of heat transfer fluids (HTFs) in concentrated solar power (CSP) applications. The Heat Transfer Fluids market has also been witnessing the emergence of innovative HTF products and solutions in numerous applications. However, the rising raw material prices could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Heat Transfer Fluids Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in Europe, North America, the APAC region, and the ROW; it also covers the Heat Transfer Fluids market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include British Petroleum plc, Eastman Chemical Company, Exxon Mobil Corp., Royal Dutch Shell plc, and The Dow Chemical Company.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are BASF Group, Dynalene Inc., Kost USA Inc., MultiTherm LLC, and Paratherm Corporation.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?



What are key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/141585/global-heat-transfer-fluids-market-2012-2016.html