Global Heat Treating Market 2012-2016: Industry Analysis Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Global Heat Treating market to grow at a CAGR of 7.27 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to develop superior-quality products. The Global Heat Treating market has also been witnessing the integration of heat treatment in production lines. However, the need for high initial investment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Heat Treating Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Heat Treating market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Bodycote plc, Bluewater Thermal Solutions Corp., DOWA Group, and VAC AERO International Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Aalberts Industries NV, Jones Metal Products Co., Metal Technology Co. Ltd., Nihon Parkerizing Co Ltd., Quality Steel Treating, LLC, and Therelek Engineers Pvt. Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



