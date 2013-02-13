Global Heavy Construction Equipment Market 2012-2016 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Global Heavy Construction Equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 8.76 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in infrastructural development activities. The Global Heavy Construction Equipment market has also been witnessing an increase in the adoption of retrofitted construction equipment. However, the high cost of construction equipment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Heavy Construction Equipment Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Heavy Construction Equipment market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Caterpillar Inc., Komatsu Ltd., and Sany Heavy Industry Co. Ltd.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are JC Bamford Excavators Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., AB Volvo, Liebherr Group, Doosan Group, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Development Co. Ltd., XMCG Group, Terex Corp., Guangxi Liugong Machinery Co. Ltd., Lonking Holdings Ltd., John Deere Inc., and Bharat Earth Movers Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

