Global Heavy Truck Market 2011 to 2015 - Latest Report

The Global Heavy Truck market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.87 percent in terms of units sold over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors for this growth is the increasing growth of the Global Transportation market, which is the largest user of the trucks globally. The Global Heavy Truck market has also been witnessing the rising demand of heavy trucks from the BRIC countries because of steady economic growth in these countries. However, the increasing total cost of ownership is acting as a barrier to the market growth.



The Global Heavy Truck Market 2011-2015 report has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Heavy Truck market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. The scope of this report includes the market for heavy trucks that have a gross vehicle weight of over six tones including trucks, buses, and coaches.



Key vendors dominating this market space include China First Automobile Works Group Corp., Dongfeng Motor Corp., China National Heavy Duty Truck Group Co. Ltd., and Daimler AG



Other vendors mentioned in the report: Tata Motors Ltd., Volvo AB, Beijing Auto Industry Corp., MAN Truck & Bus AG, Ashok Leyland Ltd., Paccar Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., Navistar International Corp., and Isuzu Motors Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



