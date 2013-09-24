Global Hemophilia Market Report: 2013 Edition: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Global Hemophilia Market Report: 2013 Edition



Hemophilia is a disorder in which the blood does not clot properly, leading to extended bleeding. The bleeding can be external or internal, especially in the knees, ankles, and elbows. There are two types of hemophilia: type A and type B. The market has been growing since past several years mainly due to improvement in technology, discovery of new coagulation factors, proteins, and plasma concentrates which are being used for treating chronic diseases and medical conditions.



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As more people suffer with Hemophilia A in comparison with Hemophilia B and Inhibitors, the Hemophilia A market is the largest in the world. The US accounts for the major population suffering with hemophilia globally.



The key trends observed within the market include inclination towards prophylaxis, long-acting factor VIII and IX development and growing penetration of rFVIII products in emerging markets which is a opportunity for manufacturers. On the development front, there has been an increase in the launch of new products by various companies. But there are certain challenges which the industry is facing as of now which include risk of antibody neutralization, emerging challenges for developing nations and rising cost of hemophilia treatment. The major factors which will contribute in the growth of the industry include rising male population, increasing expenditure on healthcare and increasing new patient registration.



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The report studies the hemophilia market on a global scale and its various segments. The competition in the global hemophilia market is intense with few large players viz. Baxter, Grifols, Pfizer and Nova Noridisk. The competitive landscape along with the company profiles of the leading players in the market is discussed in detail.



By combining SPSS Inc.’s data integration and analysis capabilities with our relevant findings, we have predicted the future growth of the industry. We employed various significant variables that have an impact on this industry and created regression models with SPSS Base to determine the future direction of the industry. Before deploying the regression model, the relationship between several independent or predictor variables and the dependent variable was analyzed using standard SPSS output, including charts, tables and tests.



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