Global Heparin Market 2011-2015:MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2012 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Heparin market to grow at a CAGR of 11.2 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in aging population. The Global Heparin market has also been witnessing the trend of an increase in RandD activities by the vendors to expand the focus area for heparin drugs and to capture the major share of the market. However, the patent expiry of top-selling drugs could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Heparin Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Heparin market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Sanofi S.A., Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., and Leo Pharma Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Wanbang Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Celgene Corp., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp., Baxter Healthcare Corp., and Shanghai No. 1 Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.



