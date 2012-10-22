Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2012 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Hepatitis Drugs market to grow at a CAGR of 12.42 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in demand for hepatitis drugs in developing countries. The Global Hepatitis Drugs market has also been witnessing an increase in the number of mergers and acquisitions. However, the shortage of hepatitis drugs to meet market demand could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Browse Report : Global Hepatitis Drugs market



TechNavio's report, the Global Hepatitis Drugs Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Hepatitis Drugs market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Merck & Co. Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma Co. Ltd., Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., Novartis AG, Abbott Laboratories, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, and Idenix Pharmaceuticals Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



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