Global Herbal Medicine Market Size to Surpass US$ 230160 Million by 2027

Los Angeles, United States -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2022 -- Herbal medicine--also called botanical medicine or phytomedicine refers to using a plant's seeds, berries, roots, leaves, bark, or flowers for medicinal purposes. Herbalism has a long tradition of use outside of conventional medicine. It is becoming more mainstream as improvements in analysis and quality control along with advances in clinical research show the value of herbal medicine in the treating and preventing disease. Traditional herbal medicines are naturally occurring, plant-derived substances with minimal or no industrial processing that have been used to treat illness within local or regional healing practices. Asia-Pacific is the largest region of Herbal Medicine , with a market share about 50%, followed by Europe and North America, etc. Tsumura, Schwabe, Yunnan Baiyao, Tongrentang and TASLY are the key manufacturers of industry, and top 10 players had less than 25% combined market share. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Herbal Medicine Market The global Herbal Medicine market size is projected to reach US$ 230160 million by 2027, from US$ 150270 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2027.



Top Players of Herbal Medicine Market are Studied: Tsumura, Schwabe, Madaus, Weleda, Blackmores, Arkopharma, SIDO MUNCUL, Arizona Natural, Dabur, Herbal Africa, Nature's Answer, Bio-Botanica, Potter's, Zand, Nature Herbs, Imperial Ginseng, Yunnan Baiyao, Tongrentang, TASLY, Zhongxin, Kunming Pharma, Sanjiu, JZJT, Guangzhou Pharma, Taiji, Haiyao



The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Herbal Medicine market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.



Segmentation by Type: Detoxification Medicine, Antipyretic Medicine, Aigestant Medicine, Blood Circulation Medicine, Others



Segmentation by Application: Western Herbalism, Traditional Chinese Medicine, Others



