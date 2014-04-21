Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Hernia Repair Devices Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

About Hernias

A hernia is condition in which a tissue, organ or fascia of the organ protrudes through the wall of a weak muscle area. Obesity, poor nutrition, smoking, and a weak muscle area at birth are some of the causes of hernias. There are several types of hernia such as inguinal, umbilical, hiatal, femoral, and incisional. An inguinal hernia is when part of the abdominal tissue/organ protrudes into the groin area. An umbilical hernia is found in the area of the umbilicus. A hiatal hernia is when a portion of stomach protrudes through the diaphragm. A femoral hernia is when the intestine protrudes into the canal carrying the femoral artery into the upper thigh. An incisional hernia sometimes occurs if a wound from a previous surgical procedure is not completely healed. Hernia repair devices are used in procedures such as herniorrhaphy, hernioplasty, and herniotomy to correct the above mentioned types of hernia.

Analysts forecast the Global Hernia Repair Devices Market will grow at a CAGR of 6.35 percent over the period 2013-2018.

Covered in this Report

This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Hernia Repair Devices market for the period 2014-2018. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated from sales of hernia repair products (synthetic meshes and biologic materials) and hernia repair surgical equipment (surgical instruments and endoscopic equipment).

Global Hernia Repair Devices Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Hernia Repair Devices market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Regions

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Key Vendors

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Cook Medical Inc.

Covidien plc

C.R. Bard Inc.

Ethicon Inc.

Other Prominent Vendors



Biomerix Corp.

CooperSurgical Inc.

Insightra Medical Inc.

KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG

LifeCell Corp.

Olympus Corp.

Stryker Corp.

Synovis Life Technologies Inc.

TransEnterix Inc.

W.L. Gore & Associates Inc.



Key Market Driver

Growing Incidence of Hernia.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Market Challenge

Complications Caused by Mesh Materials.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Market Trend

Increasing Adoption of Tension-free Repair Procedures.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



B. Braun Melsungen AG,Cook Medical Inc.,Covidien plc,C.R. Bard Inc.,Ethicon Inc. ,Biomerix Corp.,CooperSurgical Inc.,Insightra Medical Inc.,KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG,LifeCell Corp. ,Olympus Corp. ,Stryker Corp. ,Synovis Life Technologies Inc.,TransEnterix Inc.,W.L. Gore &Associates Inc.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/153102/global-hernia-repair-devices-market-2014-2018.html

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Roger Campbell

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Naperville

Illinois

United States

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